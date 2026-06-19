Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

India's forex reserves decline $9.98 billion to $671.62 billion: RBI data

However, the value of gold reserves decreased $10.754 billion to $103.821 billion during the week, the RBI said.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 13:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 June 2026, 13:23 IST
Business NewsUS dollarRBIForex Reserve

Follow us on :

Follow Us