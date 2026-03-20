<p>Mumbai: India's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Forex">forex </a>reserves dropped $7.052 billion to $709.759 billion during the week ended March 13, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=RBI">RBI </a>said on Friday.</p>.<p>In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had dropped $11.683 billion to $716.81 billion. The kitty jumped USD 4.885 billion to an all-time high of $728.494 billion during the week ended February 27.</p>.<p>For the week ended March 13, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, fell $7.678 billion to $555.568 billion, the data released by the central bank showed.</p>.India's forex reserves jump USD 4.88 bn to all-time high of USD 728.49 bn.<p>Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.</p>.<p>Value of gold reserves increased $664 million to $130.681 billion during the week, the RBI said.</p>.<p>The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down $23 million to $18.697 billion, the apex bank said.</p>.<p>India's reserve position with the IMF was also down by $15 million to $4.814 billion in the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data.</p>