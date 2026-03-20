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India's forex reserves drop $7 billion to $709.76 billion

For the week ended March 13, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, fell $7.678 billion to $555.568 billion, the data released by the central bank showed.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 13:48 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 13:48 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsForex Reserve

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