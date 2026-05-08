<p>Mumbai: India's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/forex-reserves">forex reserves</a> dropped by USD 7.794 billion to USD 690.693 billion during the week ended May 1, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/reserve-bank-of-india">RBI</a> said on Friday.</p>.<p>In the previous reporting week ended April 24, the overall reserves had declined by USD 4.82 billion to USD 698.487 billion.</p>.<p>The kitty had expanded to an all-time high of USD 728.494 billion during the week ended February 27 this year before the beginning of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/middle-east">Middle East</a> conflict, which led to several weeks of a drop as the rupee came under pressure and the RBI had to intervene in the forex market through dollar sales.</p>.<p>For the week ended May 1, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by USD 2.797 billion to USD 551.825 billion, the central bank's data showed.</p>.<p>Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.</p>.India’s forex reserves jump by $9 billion to $697.12 billion: RBI.<p>Value of gold reserves decreased by USD 5.021 billion to USD 115.216 billion during the week, the RBI said.</p>.<p>The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up USD 15 million to USD 18.789 billion, the apex bank said.</p>.<p>India's reserve position with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/imf">IMF</a> was also up by USD 8 million to USD 4.863 billion at the end of the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data.</p>