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India’s forex reserves drop by $7.79 billion to $690.69 billion

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up $15 million to $18.789 billion, the apex bank said.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 12:45 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 12:45 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsStock marketbusinessForex Reserve

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