<p>Mumbai: India's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/forex-reserve">forex reserves</a> dropped by USD 11.413 billion to USD 698.346 billion during the week ended March 20 due to a sharp decrease in gold reserves, the RBI said on Friday.</p>.<p>In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had dropped USD 7.052 billion to USD 709.759 billion.</p>.<p>The kitty had expanded to an all-time high of USD 728.494 billion during the week ended February 27 this year, before the onset of the West Asia conflict.</p>.<p>For the week ended March 20, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by USD 2.127 billion to USD 557.695 billion, the central bank's data showed.</p>.India's forex reserves drop $7 billion to $709.76 billion .<p>Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.</p>.<p>However, the value of gold reserves decreased by USD 13.495 billion to USD 117.186 billion during the week, the RBI said.</p>.<p>The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down USD 65 million to USD 18.632 billion, the apex bank said.</p>.<p>India's reserve position with the IMF was up by USD 19 million to USD 4.833 billion in the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data. </p>