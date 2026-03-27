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India's forex reserves drop USD 11.41 billion to USD 698.346 billion: RBI data

The kitty had expanded to an all-time high of USD 728.494 billion during the week ended February 27 this year, before the onset of the West Asia conflict.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 12:21 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 12:21 IST
Business NewsIndiaForex Reserve

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