India's forex reserves drop USD 711 million to USD 681.610 billion: RBI data

<p>Mumbai: India's forex reserves dropped USD 711 million to USD 681.610 billion during the week ended June 5 due to a sharp decline in foreign currency reserves, the RBI said on Friday.</p>.<p>In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had jumped USD 938 million to USD 682.321 billion.</p>.RBI may have sold gold to save forex reserves: Report.<p>For the week ended June 5, foreign currency assets -- a major component of the reserves -- was down USD 2.704 billion to USD 543.444 billion, the data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.</p>.<p>Expressed in dollar terms, foreign currency assets include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.</p>.<p>However, the value of gold reserves increased USD 1.975 billion to USD 114.575 billion during the week, the RBI said.</p>.<p>The special drawing rights (SDRs) were up USD 18 million to USD 18.765 billion, the RBI said.</p>.<p>India's reserve position with the IMF stood at USD 4.826 billion in the reporting week, it added. </p>