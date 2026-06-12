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India's forex reserves drop USD 711 million to USD 681.610 billion: RBI data

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had jumped USD 938 million to USD 682.321 billion.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 14:08 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 14:08 IST
Business NewsRBIForexMarkets

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