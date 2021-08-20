India's forex reserves dropped to $619.37 billion as of Aug 13: RBI

India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $619.37 billion as of August 13, compared with $621.46 billion a week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.
Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in RBI's reserves.
Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
In Pics | Top 10 richest people in the world
Is it game over for Afghanistan's female athletes?
Bloomberg Billionaires Index: Top 6 super rich Indians
Do I need a booster if I got the J&J Covid vaccine?
Robots are giving a futuristic spin to dining in Japan
This robot cafe offers new spin on disability inclusion
Bengaluru-based cartoon institute set for grand show
Japan aims to bring back soil samples from Mars moon
New frog species discovered in Arunachal's Adi hills
DH Toon | We've crossed our endurance border; horrific!