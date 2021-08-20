Forex reserves dropped to $619.37 bn as of Aug 13: RBI

India's forex reserves dropped to $619.37 billion as of Aug 13: RBI

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 20 2021, 19:11 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2021, 19:11 ist
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo. Credit: Bloomberg Photo

India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $619.37 billion as of August 13, compared with $621.46 billion a week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.

Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in RBI's reserves.

Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund. 

business
India News
Forex
RBI

