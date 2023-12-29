India's forex reserves hit over 21-month high

India's foreign exchange reserves increased for a sixth consecutive week, reaching an over 21-month high of $620.44 billion as of December 22, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released on Friday.

The reserves rose by $4.47 billion in the reporting week, after climbing by a total of $25.65 billion in the prior five weeks.

Changes in foreign currency assets are caused by the RBI's intervention and the appreciation or depreciation of foreign assets held in the reserves.