India's forex reserves hit seven-week high

India's foreign exchange reserves rose for a second straight week and stood at a seven-week high of $590.78 billion as of Nov. 3, data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed on Friday.

The reserves rose by $4.7 billion, adding to the $2.6-billion rise in the prior week ending Oct. 27.

Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves.