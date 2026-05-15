Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

India's forex reserves jump by $6.295 billion to $696.988 billion

For the week ended May 8, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $562 million to $552.387 billion, the central bank's data showed.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 12:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 May 2026, 12:29 IST
Business NewsIndiaForex Reserve

Follow us on :

Follow Us