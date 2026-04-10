<p>Mumbai: India's forex reserves jumped by $9.063 billion to $697.121 billion for the week ended April 3, 2026, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.</p>.<p>In the previous reporting week, which ended on March 27, the overall reserves had dropped by $10.288 billion to $688.058 billion.</p>.<p>The forex kitty had expanded to an all-time high of $728.494 billion during the week ended February 27 this year, before the onset of the West Asia crisis, which led to several weeks of depletion.</p>.<p>The rupee has come under pressure since the start of the West Asia conflict, and the RBI has been intervening in the forex market through dollar sales and had to take some surprising policy measures to harness the fall.</p>.Forex reserves drop by $10.29 billion to $688.06 billion.<p>For the week ended April 3, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $1.784 billion to $552.856 billion, the central bank's data showed.</p>.<p>Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.</p>.<p>Value of gold reserves increased by $7.221 billion to $120.742 billion during the week, the RBI said.</p>.<p>The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up $58 million to $18.707 billion, the apex bank said.</p>.<p>India's reserve position with the IMF was unchanged at $4.816 billion at the end of the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data.</p>