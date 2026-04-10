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India’s forex reserves jump by $9 billion to $697.12 billion: RBI

RBI said that the value of gold reserves increased by $7.221 billion to $120.742 billion during the week.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 12:44 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 12:44 IST
Business NewsRBIForex Reserve

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