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India's 'fragmented' water management framework raises fiscal, credit risks: Moody's

Water governance in India is dispersed across more than 28 states. Water management and policies is largely controlled by individual state governments.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 09:00 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 09:00 IST
India NewsWater supply

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