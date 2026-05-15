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India's free trade deal with Britain hits steel hurdle before rollout

Britain in March unveiled stricter safeguards on ⁠steel imports ‌as part of efforts to shield its domestic industry from a surge ‌in global supply.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 13:24 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 13:24 IST
Business NewsIndiaBritainSteel

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