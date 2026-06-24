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India's FY27 growth likely to slow down to 6.6% on energy stress, sub-par monsoon: S&P

S&P's FY27 growth projection is in line with the RBI estimate of 6.6 per cent.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 09:52 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 09:52 IST
Business NewsmonsoonIndia

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