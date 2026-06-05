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India’s GDP grows 7.7% in FY26, beats government's estimates

Both the Q4 and the full year FY26 growth numbers are better than the second advance estimates, released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) in February.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 15:25 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 15:25 IST
Business NewsIndiaGDP

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