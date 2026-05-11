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India's growth to slow to 6.7% on waning momentum, oil price shock: BMI

BMI estimates that India's economy grew 8% y-o-y in the January-March quarter of 2026, faster than its original 7.8% projection.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 08:31 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 08:31 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsEconomyBMI

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