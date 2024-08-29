India’s heat is now a better predictor of food prices than rain

Tracking rising temperatures is becoming a better way of forecasting food inflation in India than the rain patterns economists have typically relied on, according to HSBC Holdings Plc.

The link between extreme heat, exacerbated by climate change, and the price of agricultural commodities in India has strengthened over the past decade, the bank said in a report released Thursday. The correlation between temperatures and cost of perishable staples such as fruit and vegetables in the country rose to 60 per cent this year from 20 per cent in 2014, it said.