Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

India's hotel sector attracts $185 million investment in January - March

In 2025, hotel investments reached about $567 million across 28 transactions, a 67% increase from the $340 million recorded in 2024.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 16:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 May 2026, 16:55 IST
Business NewsHotelshotel industry

Follow us on :

Follow Us