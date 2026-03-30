<p>New Delhi: India's industrial production grew 5.2 per cent in February, mainly due to improvement in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/manufacturing-sector">manufacturing sector</a>, according to official data released on Monday.</p>.<p>The factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), expanded by 2.7 per cent in February 2025, an official statement said.</p>.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nso">National Statistics Office</a> (NSO) revised the industrial production growth for January 2026 to 5.1 per cent from the provisional estimate of 4.8 per cent released earlier this month.</p>.<p>The NSO data further showed that the manufacturing sector's output growth accelerated to 6 per cent in February 2026, compared to 2.8 per cent in the year-ago month.</p>.Industrial output growth declines to 4.8% from 8 % in January.<p>Mining production growth slightly improved to 3.1 per cent compared to a growth of 1.6 per cent recorded a year ago.</p>.<p>Power generation grew by 2.3 per cent in February, compared to 3.6 per cent expansion in the year-ago period.</p>.<p>During the April-February period of FY26, the country's industrial production growth remained flat at 4.1 per cent compared to same period a year ago.</p>