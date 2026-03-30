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India's industrial output grows 5.2% in February, manufacturing sector picks up pace

The National Statistics Office (NSO) revised the industrial production growth for January 2026 to 5.1 per cent from the provisional estimate of 4.8 per cent.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 11:31 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 11:31 IST
Business NewsNSO Groupindustrial growthProduction

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