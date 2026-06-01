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India's industrial output grows by 4.9% in April

Manufacturing sector recorded a robust 6.2% expansion during the month under review. Electricity, gas supply and water supply registered a growth of 4.9% while sewerage & waste management witnessed a growth of 6.6% year-on-year.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 15:37 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 15:37 IST
Business NewsIndustrial output

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