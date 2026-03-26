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India’s IT spending to grow at 13.4%; tech salaries to jump by 10% in 2026: Report

Data localisation rules are also driving major onshore infrastructure investment.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 15:22 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 15:22 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsIT Sector

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