Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

India’s IT spending will grow 13.4% this year, 13.6% in 2027: Report

A report said software spending follows a similar trajectory as vendors embed AI capabilities into renewal pricing
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 19:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 March 2026, 19:13 IST
Artificial IntelligencebusinessIT

Follow us on :

Follow Us