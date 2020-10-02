India's long wait for Tesla to end next year

India’s wait for the iconic electric car from Tesla will end next year. Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk confirmed that the car will roll into India in 2021.

Replying to a Twitter post with a photograph of a T-shirt with the message: “India wants Tesla”, Musk said: “Next year for sure.”

Next year for sure — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 2, 2020

He further said, “Thanks for waiting.”

A year ago, in reply to a Twitter post, “What about India sir?” Musk had said, “Would love to be there this year. If not, definitely next.”

Tesla’s entry into India would be a big boost for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Make in India” programme.

The government has launched a FAME-II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles) scheme to boost electric mobility and reduce carbon emission. The government has made an outlay of Rs 10,000 crore for three years till 2022 for the FAME-II scheme. However, the country lacks proper charging infrastructure.