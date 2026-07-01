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India's manufacturing activity moderates in June amid weaker demand: PMI

As per the survey, several firms reported an improvement in demand conditions, but others noted subdued client appetite for their products and fierce market competition.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 07:18 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 07:18 IST
Business NewsManufacturing

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