<p>New Delhi: India's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/manufacturing-sector">manufacturing sector</a> activity growth jumped to a four-month high of 56.9 in February, supported by substantial improvement in domestic demand even as growth in new export orders witnessed a decline, a monthly survey said on Monday.</p>.<p>The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose from 55.4 in January to a four-month high of 56.9 in February.</p>.<p>In the PMI parlance, a print above 50 means expansion, while a score below 50 denotes contraction.</p>.<p>"India's final manufacturing PMI reflected an acceleration in manufacturing activity in February. Output expanded at a faster rate for a second month, supported by stronger domestic orders," Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC, said.</p>.<p>Goods producers indicated that demand buoyancy, marketing initiatives and rising client requirements underpinned another expansion in new business intakes.</p>.<p>"According to panel members, efficiency improvements, healthy underlying demand, rising intakes of new work and tech investment collectively boosted production volumes," the survey said.</p>.<p>One area where growth took a step back was new export orders. Where external sales rose, monitored companies cited gains from Asia, Europe the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/middle-east">Middle East</a> and the US.</p>.<p>"Growth in new export orders continued its slowing trend that began in mid-2025, somewhat restricting employment creation in the manufacturing sector," Bhandari said.</p><p>On the price front, cost pressures remained benign, rising at a moderate rate that matched the level seen in January.</p>.<p>With total new orders continuing to expand sharply, manufacturers in India purchased additional materials to supplement production and add to inventories.</p>.<p>In response to increasing workloads, firms stepped up input purchasing, lifted their inventories and hired extra staff.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, year-ahead assessments of output volumes remained positive as 16 per cent of companies forecast growth and fewer than 1 per cent anticipate a reduction.</p>.<p>Boding well to the outlook were marketing efforts and favourable demand conditions, the qualitative survey data showed.</p>.<p>The HSBC India Manufacturing PMI is compiled by S&P Global from responses to questionnaires sent to purchasing managers in a panel of around 400 manufacturers. </p>