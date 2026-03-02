Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

India's manufacturing sector activity growth jumps to 4-month high in February: PMI

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose from 55.4 in January to a four-month high of 56.9 in February.
Last Updated : 02 March 2026, 09:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 March 2026, 09:20 IST
Business NewsPMImanufacturing sector

Follow us on :

Follow Us