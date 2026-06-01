Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

India's manufacturing sector growth hits 3-month high in May as domestic market fuels activity: PMI

In the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) parlance, a print above 50 means expansion, while a score below 50 denotes contraction.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 06:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 June 2026, 06:26 IST
Business NewsPMImanufacturing sector

Follow us on :

Follow Us