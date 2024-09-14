India’s Mission Semiconductor: Taking a chip leap

A global chip shortage, sparked by the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020, severely impacted manufacturing around the world. Automobile, consumer and industrial electronics, computing and data storage, and wireless communication were among the worst-hit sectors. Global auto production slumped by 26% due to acute chip shortage during the first three quarters of 2021. Automakers in India were forced to cut output by up to 40% during this period.

Production of electronic goods and other chip-dependent sectors were also affected. The global chip shortage lingered for almost three years forcing chip-dependent industries to cut production leading to job losses. The chip supplies normalised in 2023. However, apprehension about China’s military aggression against Taiwan and continued geopolitical tensions in West Asia led to some supply disruptions and shortages this year as well.

One of the key reasons for the global chip shortages is the overdependence on a few countries. Only a handful of countries manufacture chips. It is dominated by Taiwan, China, South Korea, and the United States. More than half of the global supply comes from Taiwan and China. Any disruption in supply from this region would cripple manufacturing in several sectors, especially automotive and electronics, around the world.

To lessen this vulnerability, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has come up with incentive schemes to attract global semiconductor manufacturers to set up units in India. At the height of the global chip shortage and the Covid-19 pandemic, an initiative called ‘Programme for Development of Semiconductors and Display Manufacturing Ecosystem in India’ was notified in 2021 with an outlay of Rs 76,000 crore. Under this initiative, the government provides a fiscal incentive of 50% of the project cost for setting up semiconductor manufacturing facilities in India.

“Chips are never down in 21st century India. Today’s India gives the world the confidence that when the chips are down, you can bet on India,” Modi said at the SEMICON India 2024 this week, rolling out the red carpet for global semiconductor firms.