India's New Billionaire Brigade: 21 debutants in Forbes World's Billionaires List 2024

Renuka Jagtiani, Chairwoman of Landmark Group, a Dubai-headquartered retailing giant, made it to the list. She has a net worth of $4.8 billion.
With net worth of $2 billion, Kabir Mulchandani earned a spot on the list. He is the owner of Dubai-based real estate firm FIVE Holdings.
Polycab India's Ajay Jaisinghani made it to the list. His net worth is approx. $1.6 billion.
Ramesh Jaisinghani of Polycab India also ranks on the list with a net worth of $1.6 billion.
Former managing director of Apollo Tyres Onkar Kanwar has a net worth of $1.5 billion and features on Forbes World's Billionaires List.
Chairman & Managing Director of Havells India, Anil Rai Gupta is also ranked on Forbes World's Billionaires List 2024. He has a net worth of $1.4 billion.
Former managing director of Kaynes Tech India Ramesh Kunhikannan has been among the Forbes World's Billionaires List. His net worth is reportedly around $1.4 billion.
Managing director of Action Construction Equipment Ltd, Vijay Agarwal is another well-known billionaire from India who made it to Forbes Billionaires List. His net worth is estimated at around $1.3 billion.
Polycab's Girdhari Jaisinghani is another prominent Indian billionaire. His net worth is approximately $1.3 billion.
Chairman & Managing Director of Prestige Group Irfan Razack is a prominent personality on Forbes World's Billionaires 2024. His net worth is approximately $1.3 billion.
Whole-time Director of Prestige Group, Naoman Razack is another wealthiest Indian to be featured on Forbes World's Billionaires 2024 list. His net worth is approximately $1.3 billion.
Joint Managing Director of Prestige Group, Rezwan Razack has net worth of approximately $1.3 billion and has been among India's richest billionaires.
Dr Naresh Trehan, chairman and managing director of the Medanta chain of hospitals, is one of the notable names on Forbes World's Billionaires 2024. Dr Trehan has an estimated net worth of $1.3 billion.
Chairman and Whole-time Director of Bikaji, Shivratan Agarwal's net worth is reportedly around of $1.2 billion and made it to Forbes World's Billionaires 2024.
Co-founder, Chairman and Group CEO of KPIT Technologies Ltd., Shashishekar Pandit has made it to the list of Forbes World's Billionaires 2024. His net worth is approx. $1.2 billion.
Motilal Oswal is one of the notable names from the Finance and Investment circuit who has made it to Forbes World's Billionaires 2024. His net worth is approx. $1.1 billion.
Lalit Khaitan, who serves as the chairman of Radico Khaitan, has been recognised as India’s newest billionaire by Forbes. Khaitan has an estimated net worth of $1 billion.
Swan Energy MD Nikhil Merchant has been among the Forbes World's Billionaires 2024. His net worth is reportedly approximately $1 billion.
Cello World chairman, Pradeep Rathod joins the billionaire club following the company's public listing. His net worth is approximately $1 billion.
Executive director of Supreme Industries, Mahaveer P Taparia is one of the newcomers to the list. His net worth is approximately $1 billion.
Shivratan Taparia of Supreme Industries has also made it to the list of Forbes World's Billionaires 2024. His net worth is approximately $1 billion.
(Published 04 April 2024, 08:02 IST)