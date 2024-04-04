JOIN US
Homebusiness

India's New Billionaire Brigade: 21 debutants in Forbes World's Billionaires List 2024

The 2024 edition of Forbes' Billionaires Report reveals a striking global increase in wealth, identifying 2,781 billionaires worldwide. Together, they boast a collective net worth of $14.2 trillion. Here we list 21 names who've seen a decent surge in their wealth and made it to the Forbes World's Billionaires List 2024 along with influential entrepreneurs like Alpana Dangi, Subbamma Jasti, Kalpana Paresh and Naresh Jain.
Last Updated 04 April 2024, 08:02 IST

Renuka Jagtiani, Chairwoman of Landmark Group, a Dubai-headquartered retailing giant, made it to the list. She has a net worth of $4.8 billion.

Credit: Facebook/LandmarkGroupOfficial

With net worth of $2 billion, Kabir Mulchandani earned a spot on the list. He is the owner of Dubai-based real estate firm FIVE Holdings.

Credit: Instagram/@kabirmulchandaniofficial

Polycab India's Ajay Jaisinghani made it to the list. His net worth is approx. $1.6 billion.

Credit: Polycab

Ramesh Jaisinghani of Polycab India also ranks on the list with a net worth of $1.6 billion.

Credit: Polycab

Former managing director of Apollo Tyres Onkar Kanwar has a net worth of $1.5 billion and features on Forbes World's Billionaires List.

Credit: Apollo Tyres

Chairman &amp; Managing Director of Havells India, Anil Rai Gupta is also ranked on Forbes World's Billionaires List 2024. He has a net worth of $1.4 billion.

Credit: X/@AnilRaiGupta

Former managing director of Kaynes Tech India Ramesh Kunhikannan has been among the Forbes World's Billionaires List. His net worth is reportedly around $1.4 billion.

Credit: Kaynes Technology

Managing director of Action Construction Equipment Ltd, Vijay Agarwal is another well-known billionaire from India who made it to Forbes Billionaires List. His net worth is estimated at around $1.3 billion.

Credit: ACE

Polycab's Girdhari Jaisinghani is another prominent Indian billionaire. His net worth is approximately $1.3 billion.

Credit: Polycab

Chairman &amp; Managing Director of Prestige Group Irfan Razack is a prominent personality on Forbes World's Billionaires 2024. His net worth is approximately $1.3 billion.

Credit: Prestige Group

Whole-time Director of Prestige Group, Naoman Razack is another wealthiest Indian to be featured on Forbes World's Billionaires 2024 list. His net worth is approximately $1.3 billion.

Credit: Prestige Group

Joint Managing Director of Prestige Group, Rezwan Razack has net worth of approximately $1.3 billion and has been among India's richest billionaires.

Credit: Prestige Group

Dr Naresh Trehan, chairman and managing director of the Medanta chain of hospitals, is one of the notable names on Forbes World's Billionaires 2024. Dr Trehan has an estimated net worth of $1.3 billion.

Credit: Medanta

Chairman and Whole-time Director of Bikaji, Shivratan Agarwal's net worth is reportedly around of $1.2 billion and made it to Forbes World's Billionaires 2024.

Credit: Bikaji

Co-founder, Chairman and Group CEO of KPIT Technologies Ltd., Shashishekar Pandit has made it to the list of Forbes World's Billionaires 2024. His net worth is approx. $1.2 billion.

Shashishekar Pandit

Motilal Oswal is one of the notable names from the Finance and Investment circuit who has made it to Forbes World's Billionaires 2024. His net worth is approx. $1.1 billion.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

Lalit Khaitan, who serves as the chairman of Radico Khaitan, has been recognised as India’s newest billionaire by Forbes. Khaitan has an estimated net worth of $1 billion.

Credit: Radico Khaitan

Swan Energy MD Nikhil Merchant has been among the Forbes World's Billionaires 2024. His net worth is reportedly approximately $1 billion.

Credit: Swan Energy

Cello World chairman, Pradeep Rathod joins the billionaire club following the company's public listing. His net worth is approximately $1 billion.

Credit: Cello

Executive director of Supreme Industries, Mahaveer P Taparia is one of the newcomers to the list. His net worth is approximately $1 billion.

Credit: Supreme Industries

Shivratan Taparia of Supreme Industries has also made it to the list of Forbes World's Billionaires 2024. His net worth is approximately $1 billion.

Credit: Supreme Industries

(Published 04 April 2024, 08:02 IST)
