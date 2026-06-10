India's outward FDI commitments fall 49% month-on-month to $4.49 bn in May: RBI data

<p>Mumbai: India's total outward foreign direct investment commitments declined 49.02 per cent month-on-month to $4.49 billion in May 2026 from $8.84 billion, mainly due to lower equity investments, loans, and guarantees issued by Indian companies, according to RBI data.</p>.<p>However, total financial commitments by Indian entities under overseas investment increased 34.6 per cent year-on-year in May 2026 from $3.34 billion, data showed.</p>.RBI ups inflation projection, signals interest rate hikes .<p>Equity investments abroad dropped sharply to $1,247.82 million in May from $3,537.35 million in April, marking a decline of about 64.72 per cent.</p>.<p>Overseas loans extended by Indian companies also declined to $632.12 million in May from $1,299.69 million in April.</p>.<p>Guarantees issued, which formed the largest component of overseas commitments, fell to $2,608.83 million in May from $3,999.79 million in April, declining around 35 per cent. However, it increased from $1,122.37 million in May 2025.</p>.<p>In the equity investment segment, Indovida India invested $673.2074 million abroad, Tata International of $130 million, Arvind Advanced Materials of $58 million, and ONGC Videsh Rovuma of $31.09 million, RBI data showed. </p>