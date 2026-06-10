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India's outward FDI commitments fall 49% month-on-month to $4.49 bn in May: RBI data

Equity investments abroad dropped sharply to $1,247.82 million in May from $3,537.35 million in April, marking a decline of about 64.72 per cent.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 13:55 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 13:55 IST
Business NewsRBIFDI

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