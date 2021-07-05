Panacea Biotec gets manufacturing licence for Sputnik V

India's Panacea Biotec gets manufacturing licence for Sputnik V

The company's shares jumped 9 per cent in early trade onthe announcement

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 05 2021, 10:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2021, 11:04 ist
A vial of Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted licence to biotech company Panacea Biotech to manufacture Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine.

The vaccine, one of the four approved in India for emergency use so far, will be produced at the company's facility in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.

The company's shares jumped 9 per cent in early trade on Monday after the announcement.

More to follow... 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Sputnik V
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

What's Brewing

Osaka is talking to media again, but on her own terms

Osaka is talking to media again, but on her own terms

Call of duty: Indonesia bikers escort ambulances

Call of duty: Indonesia bikers escort ambulances

Bannerghatta set for baby boom of jumbos

Bannerghatta set for baby boom of jumbos

'Ex-AIADMK minister took 1.50 tonne sweets home'

'Ex-AIADMK minister took 1.50 tonne sweets home'

Should people with immune problems get 3 vaccine doses?

Should people with immune problems get 3 vaccine doses?

DH Toon | Follow 'Rafale-appropriate behaviour'!

DH Toon | Follow 'Rafale-appropriate behaviour'!

Park to be made with uncollected ashes of Covid victims

Park to be made with uncollected ashes of Covid victims

Tech superstar Microsoft survived its epic mistakes

Tech superstar Microsoft survived its epic mistakes

 