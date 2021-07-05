India's Panacea Biotec gets manufacturing licence for Sputnik V

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted licence to biotech company Panacea Biotech to manufacture Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine.

The vaccine, one of the four approved in India for emergency use so far, will be produced at the company's facility in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.

The company's shares jumped 9 per cent in early trade on Monday after the announcement.

