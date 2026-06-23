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India's pharma supply chain heavily dependent on Chinese imports: NITI Aayog

India is a major supplier of affordable generic drugs (in volume), meeting approximately 50% of Africa's, 40% of the USA's, and 25% of the UK's generic medicine requirements.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 11:18 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 11:18 IST
India NewsMedicinebusinessPharmaceutical

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