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India's Q4 GDP expands 7.8%, taking full year growth to 7.7%: Govt data

In January-March period of the 2025-26 fiscal year, the gross domestic product (GDP) has been estimated to grow 7.8 per cent, the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) said.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 11:13 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 11:13 IST
Business NewsIndiaGDPGovernmentData

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