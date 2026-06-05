India's Q4 GDP expands 7.8%, taking full year growth to 7.7%: Govt data

<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/economy">India's economy </a>grew at a higher pace of 7.7 per cent during 2025-26 as compared to 7.1 per cent in 2024-25, according to government data released on Friday.</p>.<p>In January-March period of the 2025-26 fiscal year, the gross domestic product (GDP) has been estimated to grow 7.8 per cent, the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) said.</p>.<p>"Real GDP or <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gdp">GDP</a> at Constant Prices is estimated to attain a level of Rs 323.12 lakh crore in the 2025-26, against the First Revised Estimate (FRE) of GDP for 2024-25 of Rs 299.89 lakh crore," it said.</p>.New GDP series upgrades FY26 growth projection to 7.6%.<p>Nominal GDP, or GDP at current prices, has been estimated to attain a level of Rs 346.36 lakh crore in 2025-26, against Rs 318.07 lakh crore in 2024-25, showing a growth rate of 8.9 per cent. </p>