Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

India's realty sector attracts $6.7 billion private equity funding in 2025

The recovery reflects strengthening market fundamentals, sustained domestic demand, and India becoming one of the most stable large economies globally.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 19:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 March 2026, 19:17 IST
Business Newsbusinessrealty sector

Follow us on :

Follow Us