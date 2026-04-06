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India's service economy rose at softest pace in 14 months in March: PMI

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Services PMI Business Activity Index fell from 58.1 in February to 57.5 in March
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 06:47 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 06:47 IST
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