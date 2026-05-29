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India's services exports rise by 12.7% in April despite West Asia crisis: RBI

The data showed that exports grew by 12.7 per cent to $37.021 billion in April, registering the highest growth in the calendar year.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 14:18 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 14:18 IST
Business NewsRBIWest AsiaExport

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