India's services exports rise by 12.7% in April despite West Asia crisis: RBI

<p>Mumbai: India's services trade saw an expansion in imports and exports during April, according to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rbi">Reserve Bank of India</a> (RBI).</p>.<p>The data showed that exports grew by 12.7 per cent to $37.021 billion in April, registering the highest growth in the calendar year.</p>.<p>Imports also expanded 8.9 per cent to $18.417 billion in April, according to the RBI data.</p>.India's exports in April up 13.78% to $43.56 billion .<p>The expansion came despite the ongoing geopolitical tension in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia">West Asia</a>, which has significantly impacted the economic activities of the countries. Further, it has also led to a depreciation of the Indian rupee.</p>.<p>RBI annual report of 2025-26 said that amidst heightened global policy uncertainties and geopolitical tensions, India's external sector remained broadly resilient due to efforts towards diversification of exports, a sustained surplus in services trade and steady inward remittances. </p>