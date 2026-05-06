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India's services sector growth hits 5-month high in April as domestic market fuels activity: PMI

According to survey participants, competitive pricing, e-commerce and particularly strong customer demand for relocation and logistic services boosted sales growth.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 06:58 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 06:58 IST
Business NewsPMIServices Sector

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