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India's services sector growth hits 6-month high in May on new orders, softer rise in cost burdens

Strengthening demand for services such as freight, digital solutions, e-commerce, entertainment and IT reportedly boosted new business growth during May.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 07:32 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 07:32 IST
DelhiIndiaE-CommerceITHSBCBusienss

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