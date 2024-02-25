India's steel exports hit 18-month high in January 2024

On reasons behind the surge in exports, SteelMint said, "good restocking demand from the European Union (EU) contributed 67 per cent of the 1.11 MT (export) in January. It was highest in last 18 months."

While the price of hot rolled coil (HRC) in India's trade segment was at Rs 54,300/a tonne, the global rate was $710 per tonne (about Rs 58,000).