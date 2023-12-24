India's steel production grows 11% to 11.7 MT in Nov; global output at 145.5 MT: Worldsteel

During January-November, the country's production was 12.1 per cent higher year on year (y-o-y) at 128.2 MT, the global body said in its latest report.

The global steel production in November was at 145.5 MT, 3.3 per cent up over same month in 2022. The world output rose marginally by 0.5 per cent to 1,715.1 MT in January-November 2023, worldsteel said.