India's steelmakers fall short of investment target due to delays linked to China

New Delhi: Leading Indian steelmakers fell short of an investment target for the fiscal year to March 2024 due to a delay in importing machinery from China and securing visas for Chinese experts, according to a government document reviewed by Reuters and sources.

Under a production-linked incentive programme, launched in 2020, 27 steelmakers including JSW Steel Ltd, Tata Steel Ltd, and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Ltd signed 57 agreements with the government, promising to invest 210 billion rupees ($2.52 billion) in the 2023/24 fiscal year.

But steel companies managed to invest only 150 billion rupees, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter, slowing down capacity expansion in the world's second-biggest crude steel producer even as domestic demand remained strong.