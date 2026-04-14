Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

India's strong fundamentals to cushion oil shock, growth may slow up to 80 bps: S&P Global Ratings

However, strong corporate balance sheets, well-capitalised banks and a resilient external position provide buffers against the impact.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 09:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 April 2026, 09:39 IST
EconomyOilBusines news

Follow us on :

Follow Us