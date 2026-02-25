Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

India's support measures in auto, renewable energy sectors fully compliant with WTO norms: Official

Following a request by China, the WTO dispute settlement body announced the setting up of a panel to hear the case
Last Updated : 25 February 2026, 06:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 February 2026, 06:36 IST
Business NewsWTOrenewable energy

Follow us on :

Follow Us