India’s tech leaders jockey for slice of $300 billion AI market

From the US to China, internet giants and startups are spending billions to stake out a spot in a rapidly expanding AI sphere. India too can become a formidable contestant in that race, industry experts say.

From DeepMind Technologies co-founder Mustafa Suleyman to Stanford researcher Fei-Fei Li, some of the field’s biggest names debated this week in Mumbai how India — the country that pioneered the $250 billion IT outsourcing industry — can become a player in the transformative technology.

The country has several advantages, including one of the world’s largest pools of IT and engineering talent and a fast-growing domestic market, they concluded. The market for AI software globally could reach $297 billion by 2027, Gartner estimates. In India, demand for AI services alone could be worth $17 billion that year, according to a report issued this week by IT industry body Nasscom and consultancy BCG.

First though, India will have to weather unpredictable disruptions from AI, which threatens to displace jobs from call-center outsourcing to programming. On another front, unlike the US and China, a lack of infrastructure for training large-language generative AI models will force local aspirants to build smaller platforms — though in the longer-term, Indian firms can still compete with the likes of OpenAI and China’s Baidu Inc.

“We will see two trends: eye-wateringly large LLMs, a thousand times larger, will get built. But bigger is not necessarily better,” Suleyman said via live video link during Nasscom’s annual conference, a summit of executives from IT pioneers such as Infosys Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. “Smaller, cheaper-to-run models, open-source models, will work very well.”

Some of India’s highest-profile companies and New Delhi itself are supporting that broader effort. A consortium backed by Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. and India’s top engineering schools aim to launch its first ChatGPT-style service next month.