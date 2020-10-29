India's top airline IndiGo posts record quarterly loss on Covid-19 pandemic hit

India's top airline IndiGo posts record quarterly loss

Interglobe Aviation Ltd , the operator of India's largest airline IndiGo, reported its biggest quarterly loss on Thursday as travel curbs still in place to control the spread of the coronavirus hammered the aviation industry.

The company logged a net loss of 11.95 billion rupees ($161.61 million) for the second quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of 10.66 billion rupees last year.

Revenue from operations plunged 66% to 27.41 billion rupees, the airline operator said.

 

($1 = 73.9430 Indian rupees)

