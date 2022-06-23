India's top-selling electric 4-wheeler Tata Nexon EV catches fire

Now, Tata Nexon EV catches fire in Mumbai, probe on

Electric four-wheeler Tata Nexon EV - made by India's top EV automaker Tata Motors, caught fire in Vasai, near Mumbai on Wednesday.

The car can be seen engulfed in flames as the fire brigade team tries to extinguish the fires in various videos being shared on Twitter.

The homegrown auto giant which commands close to 90% market share in the electric four-wheeler segment has issued a statement in response to this event.

"A detailed investigation is currently being conducted to ascertain the facts of the recent isolated thermal incident that is doing the rounds on social media," it said in the statement. 

The company said it will share a detailed response after completing the investigation.

"We remain committed to the safety of our vehicles and their users. This is the first incident after more than 30,000 EVs have cumulatively covered over 1 million km across the country in nearly 4 years," the statement added.

