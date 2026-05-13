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India's vegetable oil imports jump 13pc in first half of 2025-26 on palm oil surge

The world's largest cooking oil consumer imported 7.04 million tonnes in the same period a year earlier. India's oil year runs from November to October.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 08:29 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 08:29 IST
India NewsOil importcooking oilvegetable oil

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