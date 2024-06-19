India's wealth will increase 1,000% in next 50 years: NSE MD

With the help of technological advancements, India will be able to create enormous amounts of wealth in the next 50 years, said Chauhan, adding that the wealth that will be created during the next five decades will be more than what was created in the past 10,000 years.

"India will be able to generate more wealth in comparison to other countries because of several factors, such as our young population and use of technology. European countries as well as Japan and China are becoming old. The US may also become old if Indians stop migrating there. On the other side, India has 20 per cent youngsters," said Chauhan.

"If they create the world's 25 per cent wealth in the next 50 years, India, currently seen as a poor country, would be in the higher income bracket. Our per capita GDP at present is very low. In the next 50 years, we can be in the league of rich nations," the NSE chief said.