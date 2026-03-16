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India's wholesale prices rise 2.13% ⁠year-on-year in February

Wholesale food prices rose ‌1.85% year-on-year in February after ⁠rising 1.41% in January.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 07:07 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 07:07 IST
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