<p>New Delhi: India's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/wholesale-price-index">wholesale prices</a> accelerated to 2.13 per cent year-on-year in February after a 1.81 per cent rise a month ago on the back of higher food prices, government data showed on Monday.</p>.Wholesale price inflation rises to 9-month high of 1.81% in January.<p>Economists polled by <em>Reuters</em> had projected wholesale prices to rise 2 per cent in February.</p><p>• Wholesale food prices rose 1.85 per cent year-on-year in February after rising 1.41 per cent in January.</p><p>• Vegetable prices increased 4.73 per cent year-on-year in February after a 6.78 per cent year-on-year rise a month ago.</p><p>• Prices of manufactured products rose 2.92 per cent year-on-year in February, as compared to a 2.86 per cent year-on-year increase a month ago.</p><p>• Fuel and power prices declined 3.78 per cent year-on-year in February after a 4 per cent year-on-year drop in January.</p>