Benchmark equity index Sensex jumped 187.78 points to a lifetime peak of 58,040.32 in the opening session on Friday. Nifty also continued its upward streak with a rise of 66.20 points to record 17,300.35.

Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Ltd and Exide Life were the top gainers on Sensex. Eicher motors, Titan and ONGC were among the top on the Nifty index.