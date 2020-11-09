Indices hit at all-time high after upbeat Biden win; Sensex tops 42,000, Nifty tests 12,400

Indian stock markets hit an all-time high on Monday with equity benchmark Sensex rising 1.49% or 623.80 points to 42,516.86. The broader NSE Nifty also surged 1.5% to 12,447.70, up 184.15 points.

All indices waved the green flag as Indian markets tracked global counterparts after Joe Biden won the US Presidential Election 2020.

With Monday's gain, markets wiped out all losses made in the March 2020 crash, when the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown had just begun in India.

More to follow...