Indices in red; Sensex falls over 1,200 points

Nifty was trading below 14,600

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 05 2021, 10:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2021, 10:50 ist
Credit: PTI

Benchmark indices waved red flags with the Sensex tanking over 1,200 points on Monday as coronavirus cases crossed the 1-lakh mark and Maharashtra imposed stringent measures to curb the rise in Covid-19 cases.

At the time of filing this copy, Sensex was trading at 48,772.70 down 1,257.13 

A sharp spike in coronavirus cases in the country and resultant restrictions are likely to dent investors' sentiments in the near term, said Binod Modi, Head - Strategy at Reliance Securities told PTI.

"Imposition of weekend lockdown in Maharashtra, which contributes over 13 per cent of the country’s GDP and nearly 20 per cent of India's industrial output, does not augur well," he added.

 

Sensex
Nifty
BSE
NSE

